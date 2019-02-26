Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett releases new single and reveals European tour dates

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has released a stream of his new solo single titled This Ol’ World and announced a European tour.

The track will feature on Shiflett’s upcoming solo album, details of which will be revealed in the near future.

Speaking with NME, the guitarist says he wrote the song as a reaction to US President Trump taking office in 2016 and the current political climate in Europe – specifically the UK’s exit from the European Union.

He tells the website: “It’s always a struggle to write songs about current events or politics, but how can you not be affected by what the fuck is happening?

“Over here we’ve got Trump and over there in the UK you’ve got Brexit and Farage. It seems like every western country is dealing with its own version of Trumpism and the rejection of the status quo and liberal policies.

“In the early drafts of This Ol World it just sounded a little too preachy and came off sounding like a pretentious article.

“I like my lyrics to be specific, but I wanted that one to be quite vague because regardless of your world views, maybe there’s something in there you can relate to.”

His as-yet-untitled solo album will be his first since the country-inspired West Coast Town, with Shiflett adding that the new record will contain more “rock,” and adds: "This new one definitely has crunchier guitar tones.”

Find a list of Shiflett’s upcoming tour dates below.

Chris Shiflett 2019 tour dates

Mar 30: Dublin The Grand Social, Ireland

Mar 31: Brighton The haunt

Apr 01: London Omeara, UK

Apr 02: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Apr 04: Manchester Night & Day, UK

Apr 05: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Apr 06: Edinburgh Le Belle Angele, UK

Apr 08: Oslo John Dee Club, Norway

Apr 09: Copenhagen Pumphuest, Denmark

Apr 10: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden