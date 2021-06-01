Foo Fighters announce US dates for 2021 anniversary tour

Foo Fighters have announced a 2021 US tour in celebration of the band’s 26th anniversary.

On top of the pile of festival dates that the band are scheduled to play – including Lollapalooza, BottleRock and Bonnaroo – the band have confirmed that they will also be performing a set of their own shows from July through to August this year.

This tour is the first run of live shows following Dave Grohl and co.'s release of new album Medicine At Midnight in February.

US punk rockers Radkey will be supporting on all dates.

Recently, the band also announced the postponement of their rescheduled 2020 European tour, which will now be taking place in 2022.

Foo Fighters tickets for the US dates in 2021 will go on sale June 4, local time.

Check out the tour dates below.

Jul 28: The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jul 30: American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, WI

Aug 03: Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis, MO

Aug 05: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS

Aug 07: The Zoo Amphitheater, Oklahoma City, OK

Aug 09: Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM