Foo Fighters announce 2019 European tour dates

Foo Fighters have announced a handful of dates across Europe next summer.

Dave Grohl and co will kick off at the Pula Arena in Croatia on June 19 and wrap up with shows in Belfast and Dublin on August 19 and 21 respectively.

With the dates coinciding with Glastonbury 2019 and wrapping up just days before the Reading and Leeds festivals, could the boys be about to announce a headline date or two?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale on Friday (November 23) at 10am local time.

The Foos have been on tour throughout this year in support of their latest studio album Concrete And Gold.

Foo Fighters 2019 European tour dates

Jun 19: Pula Arena, Croatia

Jun 25: Horsens Faengslet, Denmark

Jun 27: Bergen Koengen Fortress, Norway

Aug 19: Belfast Vital festival, UK

Aug 21: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland