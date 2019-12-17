Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper set for MusiCares Aerosmith tribute show

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Aerosmith would be named as the recipient of the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year award.

They’ve been awarded the Recording Academy accolade due to their “considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history” including with Tyler's Janie's Fund charity.

A list of the artists who’ll play at a special tribute show to Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24 has now been revealed.

Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, Gary Clarke Jr, John Mayer, John legend, H.E.R., Emily King, Jonas Brothers and Yola will all take to the stage at the event, which takes place two days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The artists will perform a selection of Aerosmith’s best-loved songs and will be led by musical director Greg Phillinganes.

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute, which has been won previously by artists including David Crosby, Phil Collins, Elton John, Paul Simon, Brian Wilson, Don Henley, Neil Young, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac.

Earlier this month, Aerosmith announced that they would play live shows in the UK and Europe next summer, with the news coming hot on the heels of their successful Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency, with the tour lined up as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

(Image credit: Recording Academy)

Aerosmith 2020 European tour

Jun 13: Milan iDays festival, Italy

Jun 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Jul 03: Madrid Wanda Stadium, Spain

Jul 06: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 09: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jul 12: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 15: London The O2, UK

Jul 18: Manchester Arena, UK

Jul 21: Middlefart Rock Under Broen Pladsen, Denmark

Jul 24: Budapest Puskas Stadium, Hungary

Jul 27: Mönchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany