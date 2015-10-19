FM announce UK tour dates

FM will kick off their upcoming European tour with four UK dates.

They’ve scheduled the shows in support of their ninth album Heroes & Villains, released earlier this year on Frontier Records. They’ll be supported by labelmates Vega.

Following the November dates, frontman Steve Overland, bassist Merv Goldsworthy, drummer Pete Jupp, keyboardist Jem Davis and guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick will play shows across Europe with Electric Boys, before returning to the UK in January.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2013’s Rockville II, Kirkpatrick said: “We’re on a roll – some of these tracks are better than anything the band has ever produced. Steve Overland’s voice is as good as ever.”

Earlier this year, FM released videos for Somedays I Only Want To Rock & Roll and Diggin’ Up The Dirt.

Nov 04: Northampton Roadmender, UK

Nov 06: Lowestoft The Aquarium, UK

Nov 07: Gloucester Guildhall, UK

Nov 08: Stourbridge River Rooms, UK

Nov 11: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

Nov 12: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Nov 13: Inom Vallgraven Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 14: Hamburg The Rock Cafe, Germany

Nov 16: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 17: Florence Viper Theatre, Italy

Nov 18: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 21: Madrid Sala Cats, Spain

Nov 24: Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Nov 25: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 28: Cergy Pacific Rock, France

Dec 04: Porthcawl Planet Rockstock, UK

Jan 22: Skegness The Great British Rock & Blues Festival, UK

Jan 23: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Jan 24: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Jan 26: Clitheroe Grand Theatre, UK

Jan 27: York Fibbers, UK

Jan 29: Maltby Corporation, UK

Jan 30: Stockton On Tees ARC Theatre, UK

Jan 31: Oxford O2 Academy, UK