FM premiere Diggin' Up The Dirt

FM have released a video for Diggin’ Up The Dirt, taken from the band’s Heroes and Villains album, the follow-up to 2013’s Rockville pairing.

“Well, here it is, the brand new video of the lead track from our new album,” says singer Steve Overland. “It’s called Diggin’ Up The Dirt and it’s about sleaze and the gutter press, and how they’re not really interested in real news, just celebrity. It’s a real FM rock anthem and we had great fun making the video. We hope you enjoy it.”

FM announced new album Heroes And Villains earlier this month, and head out on tour in May. The band will also play at HRH AOR in March, and at the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair in July.

Tour Dates

May 1 – Bristol, Bierkeller May 2 – Wolverhampton, Robin 2 May 3 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Room May 4 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms May 6 – Glasgow, Classic Grand May 8 – Newcastle, O2 Academy May 9 – Manchester, Academy 2 May 10 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tickets are on sale now. Heroes And Villains will be released on April 20.