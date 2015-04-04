FM Just Want To Rock & Roll

FM have released a lyric video for their track Somedays I Only Want To Rock & Roll.

It’s taken from their ninth album, Heroes & Villains, set for launch on April 20.

Guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick recently said: “We’re on a roll – some of these tracks are better than anything the band has ever produced. Steve Overland’s voice is as good as ever.”

In February FM launched a video for Diggin’ Up The Dirt, also from Heroes & Villains, which is available for pre-order now. The band follow a May tour with an appearance at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent, on July 25-26.

May 01: Bristol Bierkeller

May 02: Wolverhampton Robin 2

May 03: Portsmouth Wedgewood Room

May 04: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

May 06: Glasgow Classic Grand

May 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

May 09: Manchester Academy 2

May 10: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire