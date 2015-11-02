Flying Colors drop Bombs Away live clip

Flying Colors have released a live video of them performing Bombs Away.

The clip is taken from the prog supergroup’s live album Second Flight: Live At The Z7, which was recorded in Pratteln, Switzerland, on the band’s 2014 tour.

Keyboardist and singer Neal Morse says: “I love the guitar work in this one. Steve really nails it. This also has a really cool proggy string melody section that I can never get out of my head, in a good way. The only other thing I have to say about this song can be summed up in one word – cheezewizz.”

Second Flight: Live At The Z7 is released on November 13 on multiple formats, including 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, DVD, LP + MP3, CD, iTunes, Headphone Surround and Pono. It’s available to pre-order now.