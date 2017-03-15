Fleetwood Mac, Eagles and more set for new US festival

The inaugural Classic East and Classic West festivals which will take place in New York and Los Angeles this summer have announced their lineups.

The Classic West festival will take place at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, on July 15 and 16. The Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers will perform on the first night, with Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire taking to the stage the following day.

The Classic East festival is scheduled for Citi Field, New York, on July 29 and 30, and will follow the same format, according to Billboard.

The shows will be the Eagles first since they paid tribute to late co-founding member Glenn Frey at the Grammy Awards in February 2016.

Last year, Don Henley dismissed his original suggestion that Frey’s son Deacon could fill in for his late father and added: “I don’t see how we could go out and play without the guy who started the band.”

But manager Irving Azoff said: “I think Henley was the guy that came up with the words ‘when Hell freezes over.’ If Hell can freeze over, pigs can fly – I’d never say never.”

Frey died aged 67 in January 2016.

The new festivals bring to mind last year’s Desert Trip weekends, which saw the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, Neil Young and The Who perform at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California – home of the annual Coachella festival.

