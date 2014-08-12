Electric Wurms’ turn to Bat

Flaming Lips side-project Electric Wurms have released a stream of their track The Bat.

Wayne Coyne and Steve Drodz formed the band with Charlee Cook, Chance Cook, Will Hicks and Dom Marcoaldi of Linear Downfall. They’ll launch debut album Musik, Die Schwer Zu Twerk on August 18 via Bella Union.

Unveiling the lineup in June, the outfit explained: “It all began in the 70s when someone invented the right kind of acid that could make you fly. Overly-optimistic freaks began flying into outer space in spaceships made of futuristic super-metal – but before long they didn’t even need ships. They became the ships, and called themselves Electric Wurms.

“Before they died they sent back to Earth a sonic bible of discoveries and failures. Two groups of determined musicians and weirdo thinkers set forth to decipher its message.”

The band previously released their cover of Yes track Heart Of The Sunrise.

Tracklist