Electric Wurms cover Yes

Electric Wurms – the side-project led by Flaming Lips men Wayne Coyne and Steven Drodz – have release their debut track, a cover of Heart Of The Sunrise by Yes.

It’s taken from first Wurms album Musik, Die Schwer Zu Twerk, set for launch on August 18 via Bella Union.

Coyne and Drodz unveiled the band earlier this week, saying their music was inspired by “the right kind of acid” and spinning a tale of living space ships who sent a message to Earth before they died.

The Electric Wurms are rounded out by all four members of Nashville psychedelic rock band Linear Downfall: Charlee Cook, Chance Cook, Will Hicks and Dom Marcoaldi. Musik, Die Schwer Zu Twerk can be pre-ordered now.

Electric Wurms: Heart Of The Sunrise