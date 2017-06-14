Five Finger Death Punch vow to carry on

Five Finger Death Punch have issued a statement following their chaotic show at Tilburg’s 013 on Monday evening.

The band played for less than an hour at the Netherlands concert because of infighting between frontman Ivan Moody and the rest of the group. Moody also told the crowd that it would be his last performance with Five Finger Death Punch.

But the band report that they plan on continuing and say they are looking forward to the rest of their live European dates, including their recently announced winter tour with In Flames and Of Mice & Men.

The band say: “Those who have followed 5FDP from the beginning can tell you there has always been an element of danger and unpredictability in our music and in our shows. That’s rock‘n’roll.

“When you do over 150 shows in a year, you will inevitably have a few derailments, but the train always keeps on moving. Tilburg was one of those instances, but as they say, you aren’t a race car driver if you don’t wreck a car or two.

“We can’t wait to put on amazing shows at Nova Rock all the way to our just announced winter tour all over Europe. See you all on the race track. Bring a helmet.”

Despite the statement, fans flooded Five Finger Death Punch’s Facebook page to voice their anger that the band didn’t issue a full apology or explain exactly what happened at the show. Others are furious that no refunds have been offered.

Five Finger Death Punch’s European tour continues tonight in Austria.

Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 16: Hockenheim Matapaloz, Germany

Jun 17: Dessel Grspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Aug 19: Springfield Illinois State Fairgrounds, IL

Aug 20: Carterville Moonstock Festival, IL

Sep 22: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 23: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

With In Flames

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody in new stage meltdown