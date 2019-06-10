Five Finger Death Punch ex Jeremy Spencer joins Indiana police force

In December last year, Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer announced he was leaving the band after undergoing a second surgery on his back.

At the time he said the “rigorous physical wear and tear” on his body meant he was no longer able to meet his high standards, adding: “The band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve.”

Ivan Moody and co subsequently brought in Charlie Engen for their live shows and recently confirmed he would play on the band’s upcoming studio album.

And although Spencer has left the music world, he’s still very much active – and has reported that he’s now a reserve police officer in Indiana.

Posting on Instagram, Spencer says: “I was recently sworn in as a reserve police officer of the Rockport, Indiana Police Department by city Mayor Gay Ann Harney.

“I’m still a resident of Las Vegas, but it’s an honour to be able to come back to this area when I can and serve the community as a reserve police officer and help out my brothers.”

In September last year, Five Finger Death Punch released a hard-hitting video for their And Justice For None track When The Seasons Change which was dedicated to police officers and first responders around the world.

The band also donated a portion of proceeds from ticket sales from their 2018 tour to C.O.P.S. (Concerns Of Police Survivors).