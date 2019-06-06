Five Finger Death Punch confirm that drummer Charlie Engen will play on new album

Five Finger Death Punch have confirmed that drummer Charlie Engen will play on their upcoming studio album.

He was brought into the fold in December last year for live shows after Jeremy Spencer was forced to quit after having a second operation on his back.

The latest video in their studio series focuses on Engen and how Five Finger Death Punch discovered him – with the clip showing his new bandmates praising the drummer and his style.

Engen also talks about what he thinks is the toughest song to play live and reflects on his first show with the band.

He says: “I was in Kansas and it was a good day. I wasn’t too nervous or anything, but right before the show, I remember feeling the nerves for the first time, like, ‘All right, this is real. Let’s go!’

“To kick it in front of 13,000 people... I was jacked up – I felt great.”

Earlier this week, guitarist Zoltan Bathory hinted at the direction of the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None, saying it’s going to contain some “nasty riffs.”

He added: “The vocals are great – kind of like War Is The Answer and The Way Of The Fist a little bit. For some reason the music is shifting back to that heavier side.

“And, man, I'm really, really curious to see how it’s going to turn out, because… wow! I'm very happy with what's happening.”

Five Finger Death Punch will take a break from studio sessions from next month when they head out on the road across North America.