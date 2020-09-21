Five Finger Death Punch continue to delve into their past on new album

Five Finger Death Punch have announced the next volume in their career-spanning anthology.

A Decade Of Destruction Vol. 2 will be released on CD and digital formats on October 9, with a vinyl LP set to follow on November 20.

The album will include a total of 17 tracks including Blue On Black, Cradle To The Grave and Sham Pain, along with the previously unreleased song Broken Word.

In addition, A Decade Of Destruction Vol. 2 will also feature a new acoustic version of Wrong Side Of Heaven, a Joe Hahn remix of Wash It All Away, and the Five Finger, Dim Mak, Steve Aoki remix of Bad Company.

While the vinyl version of the album will be released after the other editions, Five Finger Death Punch have revealed an exclusive purple vinyl which is available to pre-order exclusively through EMP.

Last month, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory told Metal Hammer magazine that he’s been working on a documentary about the band during lockdown.

Today's best Five Finger Death Punch: A Decade Of Destruction Volume 2 deals A Decade Of Destruction... Amazon Prime £24.99 View

Five Finger Death Punch: A Decade Of Destruction Vol. 2

This 17-track compilation includes fan favourites, the previously unreleased track Broken Words, two remixes and an acoustic version of Wrong Side Of Heaven. This special purple vinyl pressing is exclusive to EMP.View Deal

Five Finger Death Punch: A Decade Of Destruction Vol 2

1. Blue On Black

2. The Tragic Truth

3. Broken World (previously unreleased)

4. I Refuse

5. The Pride

6. Hard To See

7. When The Seasons Change

8. Cradle To The Grave

9. Sham Pain

10. M.I.N.E. (End This Way)

11. Hell To Pay

12. Never Enough

13. Walk Away

14. Wrong Side Of Heaven (New Acoustic Version)

15. Trouble (Felmax Remix)

16. Wash It All Away (Joe Hahn Remix)

17. Bad Company (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix)