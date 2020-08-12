Zoltan Bathory is planning a Five Finger Death Punch movie

Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory has told Metal Hammer magazine that he’s been working on a movie about the band during lockdown.

The guitarist features in the latest edition of the magazine, which is on sale now where he reveals what life has been like in quarantine and how he’s been keeping himself busy.

He says: “I’m good with the gas pedal, but didn’t really figure out how the brakes work yet, so even though these days I jump in the pool once a day, it’s full-tilt boogie here.

“We just built a Death Punch app, which is in the final testing phase, we’re working on video treatments for the next couple of singles and working on a Five Finger Death Punch movie.

“I’m also designing props for whenever we can tour again, designing new Death Punch merch, new signature guitars, training Jiu-Jitsu and renovating a castle which is a fun side-project.

“And besides navigating the Five Finger Death Punch battleship, I also co-manage Bad Wolves and Fire From The Gods, so I’m pretty busy. Oh, and the Illuminati won’t run itself either, so...”

One of the videos Bathory has been working on is a lyric video for their F8 track This Is War, which has just been released. The band are also running a competition on Facebook to win a B.C. Rich guitar called the Warbeast Extreme.

