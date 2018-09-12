Fish releases new single Man On A Stick

Fish has released a brand new single Man With A Stick, which you can hear below. it's taken from his forthcoming EP, A Parlay With Angels, which will be released ion September 21 and is the first taste of his final studio album, Weltschmerz.

“I was inspired to write this lyric after my father died in May 2016," Fish tells Prog. "He was a strong, proud, well-respected man who, like most of us, found growing old difficult. When he reached his mid 80's he was becoming a shadow of his former self and in the last few months of his life he relied more and more on his trusty walking stick to get around.



"After he left us I found it hard to look at any old men walking with a stick. I started to think about our relationships with sticks in our lives and how they go from being associated with fun and play to becoming something more sinister and symbols of power eventually supporting us as our strength weakens and old age takes its toll."

The new EP, A Parley With Angels will feature four tracks recorded live at London’s Islington Assembly Hall last year: Emperor’s Song, State Of Mind, Circle Line and Voyeur, in addition to two other brand new tracks – Waverley Steps and Little Man What Now? both of which will also appear on Weltschmerz.



The EP will be available digitally via all leading DSPs and in physical formats available to buy from Fish’s official site. It will also be available at venues on his extensive European tour, which kicks off the day after the EP is released, comprising almost 50 shows in the UK and Europe. The tour will see him perform the classic Marillion album Clutching At Straws for the final time, as well as material from Weltschmerz. As recently announced by Warners the remastered version of Clutching At Straws will be released on November 23rd.

Fish will play:

The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh - September 22

O2 Academy, Liverpool - 23

Leamington Assembly, Royal Leamington Spa - 24

Kulturzentrum Opderschmelz, Luxembourg - 26

Die Kantine, Köln - 28

Blues Garage, Hannover - 29

Grey Hall, Copenhagen - October 1

Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo - 3

USF Verftet, Bergen - 4

Fryshuset Klubben, Stockholm - 7

Pustervik, Gothenburg - 8

Train, Aarhus 10

Fabrik, Hamburg - 11

Kulturetage, Oldenburg In Holstein - 12

Kesselhaus, Berlin - 14

MTP2, Poznan - 15

Kwadrat – Krakow - 16

Progresja Music Zone, Warsaw - 18

Artego Arena, Bydgoszcz - 20

Stary Manez, Gdańsk - 21

Paradiso, Amsterdam - 23

Doornroosje, Nijmegen - 24

Paard Van Troje, The Hague - 26

Parkstad Limburg Theater, Heerlen - 27

Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht - 28

Zeche Bochum, Bochum - 30

Rosenhof GMBH, Osnabrück - 31

Colos-saal, Aschaffenburg - November 1

Stadtgarten, Erfurt - 3

Spectrum, Augsburg - 4

Konzertfabrik Z7 & Mini Z7, Pratteln - 5

Muhle Hunziken, Rubigen - 7

Musiktheater Rex, Bensheim - 8

Substage, Karlsruhe - 9

Backstage, Munich - 11

Hirsch, Nurnberg - 12

Garage, Saarbrucken - 14

De Oosterpoort, Grote Zaal, Groningen - 15

Spirit Of 66, Verviers - 16

O2 Academy, Newcastle - December 2

O2 Ritz, Manchester - 3

U.E.A, Norwich - 4

Islington Assembly Hall, London - 7

Islington Assembly Hall, London - 8

Rock City, Nottingham - 11

City Hall, Hull - 12

O2 Academy, Glasgow - 13