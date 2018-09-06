Marillion’s Clutching At Straws set for deluxe box set

Marillion have announced that they’ll reissue their 1987 album Clutching At Straws as a deluxe CD/Blu-ray box set later this year.

The five-disc set follows the reissues of Misplaced Childhood and Brave, with the new package set to arrive on November 23.

The first disc features a new stereo remix by Andy Bradfield and Avril Mackintosh, while the band’s concert at the Edinburgh Playhouse from December 19, 1987, will make up discs two and three. The live show has been remixed by Michael Hunter.

The fourth CD in the collection includes demos from the 1999 2CD remaster – and will also feature previously unreleased demos: Hotel Hobbies, Warm Wet Circles, Just For The Record, Torch Song and Slainte Mhath.

The Blu-ray contains a 48/24 audio mix of Clutching At Straws and in stereo 5.1, The Last Straw documentary, the original album, bonus tracks and promos for Incommunicado, Sugar Mice and Warm Wet Circles.

Clutching At Straws is now available for pre-order through Racket Records, with those purchasing ahead of the November launch receiving an A4 print of the album cover which has been autographed by Steve Rothery, Pete Trewavis, Mark Kelly and Ian Mosley.

In addition, all pre-orders will be entered into a prize draw to win a vintage Clutching At Straws tour leather jacket, which was originally made only for band members and road crew.

A vinyl edition of the box set is also available to pre-order which features the Andy Bradfield and Avril Mackintosh remix, along with the Edinburgh Playhouse show.

Marillion - Clutching At Straws deluxe CD/Blu-ray box set contents

Disc 1: Andy Bradfield and Avril Mackintosh remix

1. Hotel Hobbies

2. Warm Wet Circles

3. That Time Of The Night (The Short Straw)

4. Going Under (Alternate version)

5. Just For The Record

6. White Russian

7. Incommunicado

8. Torch Song

9. Slainte Mhath

10. Sugar Mice

11. The Last Straw

12. Happy Ending?

Disc 2: Live At The Edinburgh Playhouse 1987 - Michael Hunter Remix

1. Intro - La Gazza Ladra

2. Slainte Mhath

3. Assassing

4. White Russian

5. Incubus

6. Sugar Mice

7. Fugazi

8. Hotel Hobbies

9. Warm Wet Circles

10. That Time Of The Night (The Short Straw)

Disc 3: Live At The Edinburgh Playhouse 1987 - Michael Hunter Remix

1. Pseudo Silk Kimono

2. Kayleigh

3. Lavender

4. Bitter Suite

5. Heart Of Lothian

6. The Last Straw

7. Incommunicado

8. Garden Party

9. Market Square Heroes

Disc 4: Demos & Extras

1. Beaujolais Day

2. Story From A Thin Wal

3. Shadows On The Barley

4. Exile On Princes Street

5. Sunset Hill

6. Tic-Tac-Toe

7. Voice In The Crowd

8. Sugar Mice In The Rain (Mosaic Demo)

9. Hotel Hobbies (Mosaic Demo)

10. Warm Wet Circles (Mosaic Demo)

11. Just For The Record

12. Torch Song

13. Slainte Mhath

Blu-ray contents

48/24 PCM Stereo Remix

48/24 LPCM Master Audio 5.1 Mix

48/24 DTS Master Audio 5.1 Mix

Documentary - The Last Straw

Incommunicado (Video)

Sugar Mice (Video)

Warm Wet Circles (Video)

Clutching At Straws (1987 album mix)

Incommunicado (Alternate version)

Tux On

Going Under (Extended Version)