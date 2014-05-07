Fish confirms rescheduled tour

FIsh has confirmed all dates on his rescheduled Movable Feast UK tour.

He was forced to postpone the first three shows, then another, then finally call off the entire trek as guitarist Robin Boult struggled with chicken pox and a blood infection.

The shows are in support of acclaimed album A Feast Of Consequences, which was released last year.

Fish says: “I talked to Robin today and he asked me to say thanks for all your messages. He’s been told he’ll be contagious for another six days, with doctors’ advice to do nothing and heal for the next two weeks.

“The blood infection has been caught in time and he is now on antibiotics. The worst thing is that he has a large pustule in his ear, which would have meant he could not have used his in-ear monitor system and would have had to resort to old fashioned wedges if there had been any possibility of gigs. He’s in a lot of pain still, but this particular spot is the most aggravating and he just has to let it disappear in time.

“The next show is in Rome on June 5, and Robin plans to be back in rehearsals the week before to make the date happen. I have no worries that he will be fully fit by then. Thanks again for all your understanding on this very difficult situation.”

Tickets for the postponed shows remain valid. An additional concert has been added to the run, at Reading’s Sub 89 venue on December 15.

Sep 19: Durham Gala Theatre

Sep 30: Preston 53 Degrees

Oct 01: Southampton Brook

Dec 06: Exeter Phoenix

Dec 07: Bristol Fleece

Dec 08: Bilston Robin 2

Dec 09: Cardiff Globe

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 12: London Islington Assembly Hall

Dec 13: Northampton Roadmender

Dec 15: Reading Sub 89

Dec 16: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 18: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Dec 19: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 20: Sheffield Ballroom

Dec 21: Glasgow ABC