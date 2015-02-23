Fireworks announce UK tour

Fireworks have added four live dates in the UK later this year.

They were already lined up to play the Leeds, South Hatfield and Wolverhampton legs of the Slam Dunk festival in May – and the band have now announced a handful of extra dates kicking off in Kingston on May 19.

The Michigan-based pop punk outfit – vocalist David Mackinder, bassist Kyle O’Neil, drummer Tymm Rengers along with guitarists Brett Jones and Chris Mojan, launched their third album Oh, Common Life last year via Triple Crown Records. It’s the follow-up to 2011’s Gospel.

UK tour dates

May 19: Fighting Cocks Kingston

May 20: Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff

May 21: Star and Garter Manchester

May 22: Classic Grand Glasgow

May 23: Slam Dunk North Leeds

May 24: Slam Dunk South Hatfield

May 25: Slam Dunk Midlands Wolverhampton