Fireworks announce UK tour

Fireworks have added four live dates in the UK later this year.
They were already lined up to play the Leeds, South Hatfield and Wolverhampton legs of the Slam Dunk festival in May – and the band have now announced a handful of extra dates kicking off in Kingston on May 19.
The Michigan-based pop punk outfit – vocalist David Mackinder, bassist Kyle O’Neil, drummer Tymm Rengers along with guitarists Brett Jones and Chris Mojan, launched their third album Oh, Common Life last year via Triple Crown Records. It’s the follow-up to 2011’s Gospel.
UK tour dates
May 19: Fighting Cocks Kingston
May 20: Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff
May 21: Star and Garter Manchester
May 22: Classic Grand Glasgow
May 23: Slam Dunk North Leeds
May 24: Slam Dunk South Hatfield
May 25: Slam Dunk Midlands Wolverhampton