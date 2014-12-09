Fightstar Brixton gig postponed

Fightstar have postponed next week’s planned gig at London Brixton Academy.

The band were due to play two London shows to mark their 10th anniversary – At Brixton Academy on December 16 and at London Forum the following night. The Forum show goes ahead, but Brixton has been put off due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Instead, it will take place on February 27, after shows in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

The band say: “Regrettably due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to move our Brixton Academy show from Monday December 15 to Friday February 27 - all existing tickets will remain valid.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. We have also decided that due to the amazing response we have had from these shows, that we are adding three extra dates around the UK.”

Fightstar have offered to make it up to fans who booked travel from abroad for the Brixton show.

Fightstar live 2014⁄15

Dec 16: London Forum

Feb 23: Birmingham Institute

Feb 24: Glasgow ABC

Feb 25: Manchester Academy

Feb 27: London Brixton Academy