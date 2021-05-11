Stöner, the Californian desert rockers featuring former Kyuss duo Nick Olveri (also ex-QOTSA) and Brant Bjork (also ex-Fu Manchu), will undertake their first tour of the UK and Ireland in April / May 2022.
Having released their Live In The Mojave Desert album last year, the trio - completed by drummer Ryan Güt - will play the following 2022 shows.
Apr 22 Monroes, Galway IRE
Apr 23 Dolans, Limerick IRE
Apr 24 Cyprus Ave, Cork IRE
Apr 25 Limelight 2, Belfast NI
Apr 26 Opium, Dublin IRE
Apr 28 Garage, Glasgow SCO
Apr 30 Desertfest, London ENG
Apr 29 Warehouse, Leeds ENG
May 02 Academy 3, Manchester ENG
May 03 The Mill, Birmingham ENG
May 04 Thekla, Bristol ENG
Brant Bjork says, “One of the first things Nick, Güt and myself wanted to do when we got Stöner together was to get over to the UK and Ireland. Good things come to those who ROCK. See you all soon.”
Fifty percent of Kyuss are touring the UK and Ireland together next year
