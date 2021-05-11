Fifty percent of Kyuss are touring the UK and Ireland together next year

Stöner, the Californian desert rockers featuring former Kyuss duo Nick Olveri (also ex-QOTSA) and Brant Bjork (also ex-Fu Manchu), will undertake their first tour of the UK and Ireland in April / May 2022.



Having released their Live In The Mojave Desert album last year, the trio - completed by drummer Ryan Güt - will play the following 2022 shows.



Apr 22 Monroes, Galway IRE

Apr 23 Dolans, Limerick IRE

Apr 24 Cyprus Ave, Cork IRE

Apr 25 Limelight 2, Belfast NI

Apr 26 Opium, Dublin IRE

Apr 28 Garage, Glasgow SCO

Apr 30 Desertfest, London ENG

Apr 29 Warehouse, Leeds ENG

May 02 Academy 3, Manchester ENG

May 03 The Mill, Birmingham ENG

May 04 Thekla, Bristol ENG



Brant Bjork says, “One of the first things Nick, Güt and myself wanted to do when we got Stöner together was to get over to the UK and Ireland. Good things come to those who ROCK. See you all soon.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.