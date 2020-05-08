Brant Bjork by Brant Bjork: a bass-heavy, fuzz-caked meditation

Brant Bjork: Brant Bjork deals Brant Bjork Amazon Prime £14.87 View

Sure, he was only the drummer with stoner rock legends Kyuss, but since those pioneering days Brant Bjork has diversified impressively, and this solo album is, believe it or not, his thirteenth studio LP.

As the self-titling might suggest, in many ways he’s gone back to self-performed, self-produced basics.

Those familiar bass-heavy, fuzz-caked riffs are present and correct throughout, and when they create the languid, prowling groove of Jungle In The Sound it’s comfort food for the ears, and the infectious repetitive riff of Cleaning Out The Ashtray also digs under your skin.

While a couple of other similarly simple four-chord affairs tumble the other side of the hypnotic/ monotonous tightrope, Stardust & Diamond Eyes offers something more adventurous with its nimble funk-rock guitar figure and an insidious shuffling beat, but over six and a half minutes it winds down into a brooding stoner meditation.

Desert prog anyone?