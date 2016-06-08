Fields Of The Nephilim plan live Elizium return

Fields Of The Nephilim have confirmed they’ll return to their classic 1990 album Elizium when they play London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 20.

The album was the last to feature the classic lineup of frontman Carl McCoy, bassist Tony Pettitt, drummer Nod Wright, along with guitarists Paul Wright and Peter Yates.

They toured on the back of the album and released live album Earth Inferno, before McCoy split from the band in 1991 after a pair of shows at The Town And Country Club – now the O2 Forum – under the Fire Festival banner.

And while they won’t perform the album in sequence, the set will be based around tracks from the record.

A statement reads: “With the longest day of the year upon us, invoking the transcendent nature of Midsummer, the time has come for Fields Of The Nephilim to revisit their most iconic album for the first time since its release – a moment that many fans have yearned for but lead singer Carl McCoy prophesised would only happen when the time was right.

“He intends to bring the most ethereal, dreamlike set the band has performed in decades.”

The band launched the single Prophecy in March this year – their first new material since 2005 album Mourning Sun.

Fields Of The Nephilim will also play a show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on December 21, where they perform an entirely different set.

The Elizium cover

Fields Of The Nephilim Elizium tracklist