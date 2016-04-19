Fields Of The Nephilim announce London shows

Fields Of The Nephilim have announced a pair of London shows.

Carl McCoy and co will play the city’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 20, and follow that with an appearance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on December 21.

The pair of performances have been scheduled to mark the summer and winter solstices and will see the band “perform carefully constructed sets based on significant tracks from specific albums relevant to each occasion as well as showcasing things as yet unseen.”

The Kentish Town date sees McCoy return to the same venue where he and the old incarnation of the band performed their last dates together in 1991, where they played on two consecutive nights under the Fire Festival banner.

Tickets for both gigs will be on sale on April 22 from 9am GMT via Ticketweb.

Fields Of The Nephilim released the single Prophecy last month – their first material since 2005 album Mourning Sun.