“It’s all about the sad moshpit.” Fidlar share two singles from new album Surviving The Dream, announce North American tour

Fidlar have shared not one, but two new singles from their forthcoming fourth album, Surviving The Dream.

The LA punks say that they have elected to preview the album, which they self-produced at Balboa Recording Studio, with the songs Fix Me and Get Off My Wave “because it represents the energy we pull off live", with frontman Zac Carper adding “It’s all about the sad moshpit.”



“This record is about doubling down on what you love,” Carper says. “For us, it’s about playing shows and making music. Coming back after a few years away, our intention was to self-make an album that the 3 of us are stoked on. We’re very very very pumped on it and what’s to come. These songs are meant to be heard live with the fellow FIDIOTS going off.”

Watch the videos for both songs below:

The trio have also announced a tour in support of their new record, launching on September 23 at the Catalyst club in Santa Cruz, California and running through to Halloween, when they'll close out the run at the Bellwether in their hometown.

Fidlar's Surviving The Dream North American tour 2024

Sep. 23: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA

Sep 24: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Sep 25: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Sep 27: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Sep 28: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

Sep 30: Salt Lake City The Grand At The Complex, UT

Oct 01: Denver Summit, CO

Oct 02: Fort Collins Aggie Theatre, CO

Oct 04: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Oct 07: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, Canada

Oct 08: Buffalo Electric City, NY

Oct 09: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Oct 11: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Oct 12: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 14: Washington DC 9:30 Club

Oct 15: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Oct 16: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Oct 18: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Oct19: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Oct 21: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Oct 22: Austin The Mohawk, TX

Oct 25: Tucson Hotel Congress Plaza, AZ

Oct 27: Del Mar The Sound At Del Mar, CA

Oct 31: Los Angeles The Bellwether, CA



Tickets go on sale on June 14 at 10am local time, here. Fans can sign up for a pre-sale at the same location