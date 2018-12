The Kent hardcore merchants have released a new video ahead of their next album, due for release 16th June.

Deny And Offend

Known for their hyper-energetic live shows, the Rhino boys have concocted one helluva high-octane album to transfer some of that anarchy to your stereo. And this new track is a brash gutbuster of a record that will incite pits up and down the country.

And if you want to know more about Feed The Rhino (and who wouldn’t?) check out the feature in the new issue of Metal Hammer now.