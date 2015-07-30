Fearless Vampire Killers stream Braindead

Fearless Vampire Killers have released a lyric video for their latest track titled Braindead.

It’ll appear with the song Danger on a double A-side single which is set to be released on August 21.

The band will headline their Havoc Fest event at London’s The Dome and Boston Music Room on August 9. Joining them on the bill are Glamour Of The Kill, Forever Never, ZOAX and more.

Frontman Kier Kemp said: “Sometimes it feels like the sense of community within rock music has been lost a little, so being given the chance to put together our own bill is pretty exciting.”

In addition, they’ll play dates across Europe, including an appearance at Macmillan Fest on September 5.

Jul 31: Derbyshire Dales Moulridge Lane, UK Aug 01: Derbyshire Dales, Y Not? Festival, UK Aug 09: London Havoc Festival, UK Sep 05: Nottingham Macmillan Fest, UK Sep 06: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge, UK Oct 01: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany Oct 02: Hamburg Rock Age, Germany Oct 03: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany Oct 04: Hannover Lux, Germany Oct 06: Munster Sputnik Halle, Germany Oct 07: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany Oct 08: Cologne MTC, Germany Oct 09: Luxembourg Rockbox, Luxembourg Oct 10: Lyon Peniche La Marquise, France Oct 11: Stuttgart Keller Klub, Germany Oct 12: Schweinfurt Alter Stattbahnhof, Germany Oct 13: Zurich Werk 21 Dynamo, Switzerland Oct 15: Dresden Scheune, Germany Oct 16: Vienna 3 Raum, Austria Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour, UK Oct 30: Whitby Goth Weekend, UK