Fearless Vampire Killers drop tour trailer

Fearless Vampire Killers have released a dramatic trailer for their upcoming UK tour – view it below.

The English outfit will hit the road later this month on their Cabin Fever trek, which they warn is close to selling out.

Last month they invited fans to vote over the tour setlist, explaining they wanted to make the most of the opportunities presented by playing smaller venues than they normally would.

FVK later said: “We’ve narrowed down your suggestions – from the sublime to the ridiculous – and started to shape the set around what you want to hear.”

The band’s last release was last year’s The Five Before The Flames EP.

Apr 13: Exeter Cavern Apr

14: Portsmouth Cellars

Apr 16: Nottingham Red Room

Apr 21: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Apr 22: Leeds Cockpit 3

Apr 23: Newcastle Think Tank

Apr 24: Sheffield Corporation 2

Apr 26: Glasgow Garage (Attic)

Apr 27: Carlisle Brickyard

Apr 28: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Apr 30: London O2 Academy 3 Islington