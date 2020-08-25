Fates Warning stream brand new single Scars

US prog metal pioneers Fates Warning have streamed their brand new single, Scars. It's taken from the band's upcoming album, Long Day Good Night, which will be released through Metal Blade Records on November 6. You can hear Scars in full below.

"Like all albums, nothing comes easy," says singer Ray Alder, who began writing the new album with guitarist Jim Matheos back in 2019. "It's quite a process to go from the idea to the actual finished song. Sometimes you think you're done with it, then you hear something else and you have to try that. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, but you at least have to try it just so you know that in the end you've done everything possible to make it as good as it can be.

"Jim and I spent practically every day for the last year writing this album. I am very happy with the outcome, and with the blend of styles. I guess I could say that this album represents all of the years that we have been together."

Long Day Good Night also features guest appearances from touring guitarist Mike Abdow, who contributed some solos, plus Porcupine Tree/The Pineapple Thief drummer Gavin Harrison plays on When Snow Falls while Under The Sun sees the band incorporating a full string section for the first time.

Long Day Good Night will be available as a digipak-CD, a limited edition digibook-CD, 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive), red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies), dark goldenrod marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies), clear/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies), orange/black dust splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies), orange/red marbled vinyl (US exclusive) and clear w/red & orange splatter vinyl (US exclusive).

Pre-order Long Day Good Night.

(Image credit: Metal Blade Records)

Fates Warnig: Long Day Good Night

1. The Destination Onward

2. Shuttered World

3. Alone We Walk

4. Now Comes the Rain

5. The Way Home

6. Under the Sun

7. Scars

8. Begin Again

9. When Snow Falls

10. Liar

11. Glass Houses

12. The Longest Shadow of the Day

13. The Last Song