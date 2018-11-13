Fans unite to film new video for Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

In October, Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators called on fans to help them film a special music video for their track Mind Your Manners.

Slash, Kennedy, Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz and Frank Sidoris wanted fans who attended their sold-out show at the Palladium in Hollywood to capture the occasion.

And with all the clips collated, director and editor Clifton Collins has pieced them together to create a unique look at the band through the eyes of the fans.

Not only does it show footage from the concert – the final date on their US headline tour – but also includes video of fans on their way to the gig and queuing outside the venue.

Slash says: “It was great to involve the fans to make this video. They did an awesome job and having Clifton shoot as well as edit it all together was just perfect.”

Earlier this year, Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators released their new studio album Living The Dream.