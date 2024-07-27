Fans' hopes dashed over cryptic My Chemical Romance social media posts: "Our Facebook got hacked."

My Chemical Romance fans were dreaming of a major tour or album announcement after a series of odd posts appeared on the band's Facebook page.

But the emo heroes eventually confirmed they were not responsible for the posts about country singer Keith Urban's health, the death of firefighter Corey Comperatore at the recent assassination attempt on US Presidential candidate Donald Trump, or a political discussion between TV personalties Greg Gutfield and Stephen Colbert.

Fans were initially excited when the MCR Facebook page updated its profile picture.

None of the band's other social media channels were sharing similar posts and MCR today confirmed it was the work of hackers.

In a statement on Instagram, My Chemical Romance say: "Our Facebook got hacked....so....don't believe everything you read!"

Fans thought the off-brand Facebook posts were perhaps part of a cryptic message leading up to a tour or album announcement, but others were quick to point out it was more likely they'd been hacked.

The band are no strangers to cryptic social media posts. They used those tactics when announcing their 2019 reunion for what was their first shows in seven years. They split in 2013, with the band’s social media accounts causing a stir back in 2016 when they uploaded a video teaser.

However, no reunion came despite widespread speculation, with the teaser proving to be a heads up for a 10th anniversary edition of The Black Parade containing 11 previously unheard bonus tracks.

My Chemical Romance last performed live in 2022 and 2023 with a series of shows in Europe, the UK and North America, followed by a stint in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.