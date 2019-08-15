Fan dies after falling ill at Slipknot show in Illinois

A Slipknot fan has died after falling ill during the band’s Knotfest Roadshow at Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Illinois.

Patch.com report that witnesses saw 62 year old Richard Valadez fall to the ground during the band’s set last weekend.

The website report that Valadez joined in with some of the mosh pits and was knocked to the ground on at least one occasion. One witness told Patch.com that during the song Sulfur, the man was hit and fell out of the pit and, as people tried to help him back to his feet, he suffered a seizure.

It’s reported that two men performed CPR on Valadez while they waited for staff and emergency personnel to attend, with some fans critical of how long it took them to get to the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office say that Valadez was pronounced dead later that night – although the cause of death has not been made public.

Last month, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor halted Slipknot’s show in San Bernardino when the mosh pit turned dangerous and shouted” "Back the fuck up! No one is fucking getting hurt on my fucking watch.”

The footage was shared by Reddit users, who reported that medical assistance was needed following a disturbingly out of control crowd caused young women "to get trampled and have seizures.”

One Reddit user said: "Kids and females were on the ground, hurt or unconscious, while people were still running around over them. If Corey hadn't stopped the song it could of been worse.”