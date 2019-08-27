Famed London rock bar Big Red to close

Much-loved rock bar Big Red is to close its doors next month after a 16-year run on London's Holloway Road.

The news was announced in a Facebook post that read, "We are sad to announce that we will be closing our doors for good next month. After 16 awesome years , our lease has come to an end, and unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, it will not be getting renewed.

"We want to thank you all. It's been a blast! We will be packing in as many of our favourite monthly nights into the time we have left, and hope you all can join us at some point on our farewell tour."

"I'm absolutely gutted," says Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade. "Big Red is the best bar in London, and my haunt for the better part of a decade. I hope there’s a way its spirit can carry on."

Big Red is also a live music venue, and in recent years has played host to acts including The Cadillac Three, Monster Truck, Inglorious, Tax The Heat and The Graveltones. It has also been the venue for the annual Heavy Metal Truants charity auction.

For details on the final events at Big Red, visit their Facebook page.