Trending

Fall Out Boy team with rappers on remix record

By Louder  

Reworked version of American Psycho/American Beauty stars Wiz Khalifa, Azealia Banks and Joey Badass

null

Fall Out Boy will this month release a remix version of latest album American Beauty/American Psycho.

Make America Psycho Again is issued on October 30 via Island Records and it features every track on American Beauty/American Psycho remixed and reworked with artists including Wiz Khalifa, Azealia Banks and Joey Badass.

They have made Irresistible featuring Migos available to stream and fans who pre-order the record will be given the track as an instant download. Hear it below.

FOB recently unveiled a version of Irresistible starring pop star Demi Lovato. and this week revealed their cover of Jungle Book classic I Wan’na Be Like You.

Tracklist

  1. Irresistible (featuring Migos)
  2. American Beauty/American Psycho (featuring ASAP Ferg)
  3. Centuries (featuring Juicy J)
  4. The Kids Aren’t Alright (featuring Azealia Banks)
  5. Uma Thurman (featuring Wiz Khalifa)
  6. Jet Pack Blues (featuring Big K.R.I.T.)
  7. Novocaine (featuring UZi)
  8. Fourth Of July (featuring OG Maco)
  9. Favorite Record (featuring ILoveMakonnen)
  10. Immortals (feat Black Thought)
  11. Twin Skeleton’s (Hotel In NYC) (featuring Joey Badass)