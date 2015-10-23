Fall Out Boy team with rappers on remix record

Fall Out Boy will this month release a remix version of latest album American Beauty/American Psycho.
Make America Psycho Again is issued on October 30 via Island Records and it features every track on American Beauty/American Psycho remixed and reworked with artists including Wiz Khalifa, Azealia Banks and Joey Badass.
They have made Irresistible featuring Migos available to stream and fans who pre-order the record will be given the track as an instant download. Hear it below.
FOB recently unveiled a version of Irresistible starring pop star Demi Lovato. and this week revealed their cover of Jungle Book classic I Wan’na Be Like You.
Tracklist
- Irresistible (featuring Migos)
- American Beauty/American Psycho (featuring ASAP Ferg)
- Centuries (featuring Juicy J)
- The Kids Aren’t Alright (featuring Azealia Banks)
- Uma Thurman (featuring Wiz Khalifa)
- Jet Pack Blues (featuring Big K.R.I.T.)
- Novocaine (featuring UZi)
- Fourth Of July (featuring OG Maco)
- Favorite Record (featuring ILoveMakonnen)
- Immortals (feat Black Thought)
- Twin Skeleton’s (Hotel In NYC) (featuring Joey Badass)