Fall Out Boy team with rappers on remix record

Fall Out Boy will this month release a remix version of latest album American Beauty/American Psycho.

Make America Psycho Again is issued on October 30 via Island Records and it features every track on American Beauty/American Psycho remixed and reworked with artists including Wiz Khalifa, Azealia Banks and Joey Badass.

They have made Irresistible featuring Migos available to stream and fans who pre-order the record will be given the track as an instant download. Hear it below.

FOB recently unveiled a version of Irresistible starring pop star Demi Lovato. and this week revealed their cover of Jungle Book classic I Wan’na Be Like You.

Tracklist