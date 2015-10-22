Fall Out Boy stream Jungle Book track

Fall Out Boy have released their take on classic Disney track I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song).

It was written for 1967 animated movie The Jungle Book, and the new version appears on tribute album We Love Disney, which also features Gwen Stefani, Jessie J and others.

Pete Wentz tells Rolling Stone: “We wanted to come up with a song that would make sense as a Fall Out Boy song.

“We interpreted it more as a rock song, which was more of a challenge than expected – but I think how it turned out is pretty interesting.”

We Love Disney, the third album of its kind, is released on October 30 via Verve Music Group. FOB last week launched a remake of their track Irresistible, featuring Demi Lovato.