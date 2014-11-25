Fall Out Boy confirm 6th album

Fall Out Boy have confirmed the launch of sixth album American Beauty/American Psycho on January 19 via Island Records.

Last night they revealed the title track on radio, set to come out as a single on December 8. It follows September’s hit Centuries.

Bassist Pete Wentz has described the album’s sound as “David versus Goliath,” explaining that contemporary elements would be mixed with a more traditional approach. In June he said: “We’re far more open now to doing something outside of what people would consider our genre or who we are.”

FOB’s last record, Save Rock And Roll, arrived in 2013 after the band ended a hiatus the previous year. Wentz recently admitted he wasn’t certain whether to return, saying: “I thought, ‘I’m happy now and I don’t know whether adding Fall Out Boy back into the mix will mess with that.’ So there was a bit of trepidation.”