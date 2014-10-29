Wentz feared FOB revival would ruin his happiness

Pete Wentz feared Fall Out Boy's 2013 reunion would derail the happiness he had found away from music.

The bassist was just getting over his 2011 split with wife Ashlee Simpson and was enjoying spending time with his son when FOB announced their comeback after a three-year hiatus.

And he admits there was “trepidation” about whether the band would disrupt that peace.

Wentz tell the Metro: “I didn’t know what to do with myself. My personal life was a hot mess. So I decided I was going to get happy on my own. I took my kid to pre-school, I went to my local coffee shop.

“I thought, ‘I’m happy now and I don’t know whether adding Fall Out Boy back into the mix will mess with that.’ So there was a bit of trepidation.”

The band’s return has been a spectacular success, with comeback album Save Rock And Roll landing in top spot on the Billboard chart. And the 35-year-old says he is happy with how things have turned out.

He adds: “The first time none of it made any sense. Now I’m able to appreciate it more. I know that this could all go away. It’s very humbling that we’ve had the reaction we’ve had.”