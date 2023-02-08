Fall Out Boy announce UK and European tour

Fall Out Boy have announced autumn/winter dates in the UK and Europe as part of their So Much For (Tour) Dust headline tour.

The 15 date tour will kick off in Warsaw on October 17 and wrap in Berlin on November 8. It includes a total of five UK shows, to take place in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Fans pre-ordering the group's forthcoming So Much (For) Stardust album from their official webstore will get exclusive pre-sale access to UK and Europe tour tickets. The album is due on March 24 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records.



General tickets will be available for purchase from 10am on February 17. Fall Out Boy will be joined by PVRIS and nothing.nowhere. on all European dates.

The confirmed tour dates are:



Oct 17: Warsaw Cos Torwar, POL

Oct 18: Prague Sportovní hala Fortuna, CZE

Oct 20: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA

Oct 21: Munich Zenith, GER

Oct 23: Paris Zénith, FRA

Oct 24: Amsterdam AFAS Live, HOL

Oct 25: Brussels Forest National, BEL

Oct 27: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Oct 29: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK



Nov 02: London The O2, UK

Nov 06: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber-Arena, GER

Nov 07: Hamburg Barclays Arena, GER

Nov 08: Germany Max-Schmeling-Halle, GER

Fall Out Boy have shared two singles from the album, Love From The Other Side and Heartbreak Feels So Good.



Guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a hiatus from the group to focus on his mental health. Trohman was noticeably absent from the band's video for Love From The Other Side, with a large furry 'racoon' handling lead guitar duties.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman says in a statement announcing his time out. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

“So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent,” he insists. “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”