Faith No More move all European tour dates to 2022

Faith No More have pushed their scheduled summer 2021 European shows back to the summer of 2022.

In a short statement, the band say, “EUROPE… We are all in this together. See you in 2022. This is only the beginning… More to come. FNM.com for more info.”



With their brace of LA stadium shows alongside System Of A Down, Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles in October now representing their only 2021 dates, the San Francisco quintet will hit now Europe in the summer of 2022 to play the following venues:



Jun 07 02 Academy, Glasgow SCO

Jun 08 02 Academy, Birmingham ENG

Jun 10 O2 Apollo, Manchester ENG

Jun 11 O2 Apollo, Manchester ENG

Jun 13 O2 Academy Brixton, London ENG

Jun 14 O2 Academy Brixton, London ENG

Jun 19 AFAS Live, Amsterdam HOL

Jun 21 Westfalenhalle, Dortmund GER

Jun 23 Partille Arena, Gothenburg SWE

Jun 24 Tons Of Rock, Oslo NOR

June 27 In The Park, Helsinki FIN –

Jul 04 Max Schmelig Halle, Berlin GER

Jul 05 Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart GER

July 06 Halle 622, Zurich SWI

