Fairweather Low in UK tour

Andy Fairweather Low and The Low Riders begin a UK tour next month, starting in Deal and ending in London in November.

The accomplished guitarist and vocalist will deliver a set featuring material from throughout his career. It follows another world tour as a member of Eric Clapton’s band, and an appearance in BBC Radio 2’s musical history series The Birth Of Rock & Roll earlier this year.

Fairweather Low is joined by bandmates Dave Bronze, Paul Beavis and Nick Pentelow, and tickets are on sale now. The tour also includes two shows in Tokyo’s Cotton Club, Japan, on November 9 and 19.

Sep 04: Deal Astor Theatre Sep 05: Weyfest, Surrey Sep 08: Darwen Library Theatre Sep 10: Coleraine Riverside Theatre Sep 11: Belfast Waterfront Sep 18: Uckfield Trading Boundaries Sep 19: Colchester Arts Centre Sep 20: Bromsgrove Artrix Oct 10: Lincoln Drill Hall Oct 11: Burton Upon Trent Brewhouse Arts Centre Oct 17: Gloucester Guildhall Oct 18: Bilston Robin 2 Oct 24: Stafford Gatehouse Oct 31: Wimborne Tivoli Nov 19: Southampton Talking Heads Nov 21: London Nell’s Jazz And Blues