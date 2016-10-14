Extreme's Gary Cherone desperate to finish new music

Extreme’s Gary Cherone says he doesn’t want to play any more shows until they release new music.

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt said last month that they had 17 tracks ready for the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Saudades De Rock – and that it’s due to launch next year.

Frontman Cherone now says he’s “determined” to pull out all the stops so they can get “overdue” material out to fans.

He tells Metalholic: “First thing is, we apologise to our fans. To get us in the same room has been a difficult thing. But we have more than enough material for a record.We’re definitely overdue.

“You always want to grow and evolve and move on. But the guitars will be there, the harmonies will be there, the songs, the hooks, the lyrics. There’ll still be elements of the past, but certainly new elements too.”

Cherone adds: “I don’t really wanna play another show until there’s new material. I know there’ll be some festivals and some offers coming our way, but the band’s determined to finish some music up for the fans. We owe it to them.”

Extreme have now launched the 25th anniversary of their classic album Pornograffitti on DVD, Blu-Ray and CD. It’s available to purchase from Amazon.

