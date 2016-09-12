Extreme have 17 tracks for 2017 album

Extreme have confirmed they’ve written “about 17 songs” for their upcoming album.
They band reported in July that work on the follow-up to 2008’s Saudades De Rock had begun. And guitarist Nuno Bettencourt says the material is beginning to take shape.
He tells Gearphoria: “We’re about 17 songs into it. We’re just wrapping them up. We’ve got to do vocals and some guitar – slowly but surely.
“We’re going to release it early next year – whether that’s February or early spring. This thing is coming out, even if I’ve got to leak this fucking thing.”
Asked how he feels about their 1990 single More Than Words, that went on to become a global hit, Bettencourt says: “I’ve always had a pretty good relationship with that song. People ask me all the time if I’m sick of it, is it a curse? I tell them, ‘We put it out, it’s a hit and it turned new fans on to the Pornograffiti album.’
“We did a lot more tours opening for some bigger bands, we’re making more records and everything is great. So if don’t put it out, it isn’t a hit – I’m working at Burger King.
“I’m proud of it – there was no evil ballad plan. We wrote as comfortable and relaxed as any other song. I’ll take any song that connects with that many people. I’ll write as many as I can – whether it’s ballads or rock tracks.”
Loud And Proud Records will release an Extreme package titled Pornograffitti Live 25/Metal Meltdown on September 23. It’ll arrive on DVD, Blu-ray and audio CD and was recorded at the band’s show at the Las Vegas Hard Rock Casino on May 30, 2015, where they performed the record in full. It’s available for pre-order from Amazon.
Extreme have a handful of live dates in the Far East planned over the coming weeks.
- Streaming revenue growth props up UK music industry
- Chthonic's Freddy Lim meets the Dalai Lama
- Max and Igor Cavalera want stress-free Roots return
- Mustaine confirms Megadeth world tour with Body Count
Pornograffitti Live 25/Metal Meltdown tracklist
- Decadence Dance
- Li’l Jack Horny
- When I’m President
- Get the Funk Out
- More Than Words
- Money (In God We Trust)
- It’s (a Monster)
- Pornograffitti
- When I First Kissed You
- Suzi (Wants Her All Day What?)
- Flight of the Wounded Bumble Bee
- He-Man Woman Hater
- Song For Love
- Hole Hearted
- Play With Me (DVD, Blu-ray only)
- Cupid’s Dead (DVD, Blu-ray only)
Extreme 2016 tour dates
Sep 25: Busan Sohyang Theatre, South Korea
Sep 27: Seoul Yes24 Live Hall, South Korea
Sep 29: Setagaya Ku Showa Women’s University, Japan
Sep 30: Taihaku Ku sendai Pit, Japan
Oct 03: Amagasaki Amashin Archaic Hall Japan
Oct 04: Nagoya Zepp Nagoya, Japan
Oct 05: Tokyo Dome City Hall, Japan
Extreme: The Rollercoaster Story Of Hair Metal’s Funk Brothers