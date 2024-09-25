Exploring Birdsong's Lynsey Ward guests on new Kite Parade single, the emotive Broken

Somerset-based musician Andy Foster, better known to the prog community as Kite Parade, has shared a video for their emotive new single Broken, which features a stellar lead vocal from Exploring Birdsong's Lynsey Ward.

The song is taken from Kite Parade's upcoming third album Disparity which will be released through White Knight Records on October 4. The new album which followed 2022's debut The Way Home and it's 2023 follow-up Retro, also features guest appearances from Magenta's Christina Booth, ZIO's Jimmy Pallagrosi and bassist Marcin Pallider.

''I started a new song, as normal putting down some chords and see where I ended up, and on this occasion, over a few weeks the outcome was a track weaving through multiple sections until reaching its climatic ending," explains Foster of Disparity, which album offers various perspectives on the world through the eyes of those living on contrasting ends of the economic scale; exploring wealth, kindness, compassion, love, loss and the prosperity of hope.

"Maybe because of what was happening around the world at the time, this album has a slightly different feel to it. I really hope that the listeners will be able to take time out and hear the album in one sitting."

Pre-order Disparity.

Kite Parade Broken Official Video - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

Kite Parade: Disparity

1. Fraternal Angels

2. Open Your Heart

3. Is This All there Is?

4. This World Is Mine

5. Broken

6. Forgotten Youth

7. Is there Hope?

8. Make It Beautiful

9. Listen To The Angels