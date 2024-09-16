Experimental pop duo MEMORIALS remix Jane Weaver's Univers

Experimental pop duo MEMORIALS, known for their fascinating mix of jazz, psychedelia, folk and electronica, have remixed Jane Weaver's Univers.

The duo, who release their own debut album Memorial Waterslides through Fire Records on October 4, have given the track, originally taken from Weaver's recent album Love In Constant Spectacle, a new vibrancy while retaining the underlying gentle psych and motorik feel of the original.

"We really enjoyed working with this song: speeding everything up, making tape loops of the vocals, extending the ending, and generally bringing a flavour of what we do in the recording of our own songs," the duo say. "Jane’s voice is so great, and building a new world for it to exist in was a treat."

MEMORIALS will also appear with Weaver at the legendary Trades Club in Hebden Bridge on December 14 at the end of Weaver's run of European and UK tour dates as a special end-of-year show.

You can see all the dates and ticket details below.

Univers (MEMORIALS Remix) - YouTube Watch On

16 Sep: FRA Paris La Boule Noire

17 Sep: BEL Brussels Le Botanique Bruxelles

18 Sep: NED Amsterdam Melkweg

19 Sep: GER Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival

20 Sep: GER Belrin Kantine am Berghain

26 Sep: SPA Malaga Centro Cultural MVA

27 Sep: SPA Puerto real Teatro Principal

28 Sep: SPA Madrid Clamores Club

30 Sep: SPA Castellón Teatre del Raval

01 Oct: SPA Donostia-San Sebastian Dabadaba

02 Oct: SPA Barcelona ala VOL

03 Oct: SPA Zaragiza Centro Cívico Delicias

17-19 Oct: UK Cardiff Sŵn Festival

14 Dec: UK Hebden Bridge The Trades Club w/ MEMORIALS

15 Dec: UK Hebden bridge The Trades Club *Extra Date Added

Get tickets.