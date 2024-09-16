Experimental pop duo MEMORIALS remix Jane Weaver's Univers

Jane Weaver and MEMORIALS will perform a special end-of-year show at Hebden Bridge's Trades Club in December

Jane Weaver
Experimental pop duo MEMORIALS, known for their fascinating mix of jazz, psychedelia, folk and electronica, have remixed Jane Weaver's Univers.

The duo, who release their own debut album Memorial Waterslides through Fire Records on October 4, have given the track, originally taken from Weaver's recent album Love In Constant Spectacle, a new vibrancy while retaining the underlying gentle psych and motorik feel of the original.

"We really enjoyed working with this song: speeding everything up, making tape loops of the vocals, extending the ending, and generally bringing a flavour of what we do in the recording of our own songs," the duo say. "Jane’s voice is so great, and building a new world for it to exist in was a treat."

MEMORIALS will also appear with Weaver at the legendary Trades Club in Hebden Bridge on December 14 at the end of Weaver's run of European and UK tour dates as a special end-of-year show.

You can see all the dates and ticket details below.

Jane Weaver 2024 tour dates

16 Sep: FRA Paris La Boule Noire
17 Sep: BEL Brussels Le Botanique Bruxelles
18 Sep: NED Amsterdam Melkweg
19 Sep: GER Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival
20 Sep: GER Belrin Kantine am Berghain
26 Sep: SPA Malaga Centro Cultural MVA
27 Sep: SPA Puerto real Teatro Principal
28 Sep: SPA Madrid Clamores Club
30 Sep: SPA Castellón Teatre del Raval
01 Oct: SPA Donostia-San Sebastian Dabadaba
02 Oct: SPA Barcelona ala VOL
03 Oct: SPA Zaragiza Centro Cívico Delicias
17-19 Oct: UK Cardiff Sŵn Festival
14 Dec: UK Hebden Bridge The Trades Club w/ MEMORIALS
15 Dec: UK Hebden bridge The Trades Club *Extra Date Added

