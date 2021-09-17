Exclusive Tremonti bundle edition of the new issue of Classic Rock available now

The new album from Tremonti, Marching In Time, is scheduled to arrive on September 24 via Napalm Records. It's available for pre-order now, and to celebrate the release we've hooked up with Mark Tremonti to produce an exclusive bundle edition of the new issue of Classic Rock.

The bundle features a copy of the magazine with a bespoke cover (not available elsewhere), a Tremonti guitar pick, and an autographed art card hand-signed by the band. The magazine itself features an interview with Mark Tremonti, in which he reveals the album's difficult gestation.

"I had a little period, maybe five months deep into the pandemic, where things weren’t turning around and just kept on getting worse," he told us. "I lost my drive – to get to the studio, to write, to even pick up the guitar. I just kinda fell into this gloomy daze."

The bundle is limited to just 350 copies, and you'll need to be quick: when they're gone, they're gone for good.

Also in this issue we celebrate the return of Iron Maiden as they release their first album in six years, Senjutsu. We pay tribute to the late, very great Charlie Watts, and we also feature Melissa Etheridge, Samantha Fish, Mr Big, Tremonti, Jane's Addiction, Jimi Hendrix, Ritchie Blackmore, Prince, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more.

Order the Tremonti Classic Rock bundle.