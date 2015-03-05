Exclusive: Santa Cruz reveal album teaser video

Santa Cruz have revealed a teaser video for their forthcoming self-titled album via Team Rock.

The band, who hail from Helsinki, will release their follow-up to 2013’s Screaming For Adrenaline on March 9 through Spinefarm.

Digital pre-orders for the album can be made here.

The band will tour the UK later this month as support to Amaranthe. Catch them at the following venues:

March 17: London Islington O2 Academy March 18: Wakefield Warehouse 23 March 19: Glasgow ABC2 March 20: Manchester Academy 3 March 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms March 22: Bristol Marble Factory