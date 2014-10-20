EXCLUSIVE: new Rich Robinson video, win VIP package

Rich Robinson, who released his third full-length studio album The Ceaseless Sight in June, arrives in the UK in November for a UK tour, and you could be there as VIP guest if you enter our competition.

The VIP prize package includes the following:

Show tickets to a tour date of your choice (travel & accommodation not included) * Access to the soundcheck * Intimate 3-4 song acoustic set and Q&A session * autographed tour poster * Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity

To be in with a chance of winning, just drop an e-mail to classicrockcomps@teamrock.com with the answer to the following question: what was the title of Rich Robinson’s 2011 EP?

The competition closes on November 5.

EXCLUSIVE: To celebrate the start of the tour, Rich has released a new video for The Giving Key, which was filmed during the band’s recent American tour.

Those November tour dates in full.

12th: Islington Academy, London 13th: Globe, Cardiff 14th: Club Academy, Manchester 15th: Leeds University, Leeds 17th: Robin 2, Bilston 18th: ABC2, Glasgow 19th: Cluny, Newcastle 20th: Live Rooms, Chester 21st: Concorde 2, Brighton

Tickets are on sale now.