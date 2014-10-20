Trending

EXCLUSIVE: new Rich Robinson video, win VIP package

By Classic Rock  

Founding Black Crowe heads out on UK tour... and you could be there

null

Rich Robinson, who released his third full-length studio album The Ceaseless Sight in June, arrives in the UK in November for a UK tour, and you could be there as VIP guest if you enter our competition.

The VIP prize package includes the following:

  • Show tickets to a tour date of your choice (travel & accommodation not included) * Access to the soundcheck * Intimate 3-4 song acoustic set and Q&A session * autographed tour poster * Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity

To be in with a chance of winning, just drop an e-mail to classicrockcomps@teamrock.com with the answer to the following question: what was the title of Rich Robinson’s 2011 EP?

The competition closes on November 5.

EXCLUSIVE: To celebrate the start of the tour, Rich has released a new video for The Giving Key, which was filmed during the band’s recent American tour.

Those November tour dates in full.

12th: Islington Academy, London 13th: Globe, Cardiff 14th: Club Academy, Manchester 15th: Leeds University, Leeds 17th: Robin 2, Bilston 18th: ABC2, Glasgow 19th: Cluny, Newcastle 20th: Live Rooms, Chester 21st: Concorde 2, Brighton

Tickets are on sale now.