EXCLUSIVE: Marty Friedman – Meat Hook video plus exclusive commentary

By Metal Hammer  

Check out the new track from the guitar virtuoso

The former Megadeth axe-man turned solo guitar hero is about to head out on tour with Gus G, and we're lucky enough to have nabbed not only his new video but exclusive commentary too!

Meat Hook

Yes that’s right, you can only hear a bloody saxophone in there! Played by none other than Jørgen Munkeby of Shining. And if you’re like us, you’ll probably be wondering how on earth that collab happened – well Friedman explains all below in this exclusive commentary.

Marty Friedman is off on tour with Gus G in May and is releasing his new album Inferno is out 26 May. Find out more here.

Full tour dates below:

  • 01.05.2014 Tampere (Finland) - Klubi

  • 02.05.2014 Helsinki (Finland) - Nosturi

  • 03.05.2014 Stockholm (Sweden) - Stockholm Rocks Festival

  • 05.05.2014 Gothenburg (Sweden) - Trädgårn

  • 07.05.2014 Malmö (Sweden) - KB

  • 09.05.2014 Krakow (Poland) - Lizard King

  • 10.05.2014 Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja

  • 12.05.2014 Munich (Germany) - Backstage

  • 14.05.2014 Hannover (Germany) - Musikzentrum

  • 15.05.2014 Essen (Germany) - Turock

  • 16.05.2014 Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) - De Boerderij

  • 17.05.2014 Hasselt (Belgium) - MuziekoDroom

  • 18.05.2014 Uden (The Netherlands) - De Pul

  • 20.05.2014 Savigny Le Temple (France) - L’ Impreinte

  • 21.05.2014 London (UK) - O2 Islington Academy

  • 22.05.2014 Nuneaton (UK) - Queens Hall

