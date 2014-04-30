EXCLUSIVE: Marty Friedman – Meat Hook video plus exclusive commentary

The former Megadeth axe-man turned solo guitar hero is about to head out on tour with Gus G, and we're lucky enough to have nabbed not only his new video but exclusive commentary too!
Yes that’s right, you can only hear a bloody saxophone in there! Played by none other than Jørgen Munkeby of Shining. And if you’re like us, you’ll probably be wondering how on earth that collab happened – well Friedman explains all below in this exclusive commentary.
Marty Friedman is off on tour with Gus G in May and is releasing his new album Inferno is out 26 May. Find out more here.
Full tour dates below:
01.05.2014 Tampere (Finland) - Klubi
02.05.2014 Helsinki (Finland) - Nosturi
03.05.2014 Stockholm (Sweden) - Stockholm Rocks Festival
05.05.2014 Gothenburg (Sweden) - Trädgårn
07.05.2014 Malmö (Sweden) - KB
09.05.2014 Krakow (Poland) - Lizard King
10.05.2014 Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja
12.05.2014 Munich (Germany) - Backstage
14.05.2014 Hannover (Germany) - Musikzentrum
15.05.2014 Essen (Germany) - Turock
16.05.2014 Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) - De Boerderij
17.05.2014 Hasselt (Belgium) - MuziekoDroom
18.05.2014 Uden (The Netherlands) - De Pul
20.05.2014 Savigny Le Temple (France) - L’ Impreinte
21.05.2014 London (UK) - O2 Islington Academy
22.05.2014 Nuneaton (UK) - Queens Hall