EXCLUSIVE: Marty Friedman – Meat Hook video plus exclusive commentary

The former Megadeth axe-man turned solo guitar hero is about to head out on tour with Gus G, and we're lucky enough to have nabbed not only his new video but exclusive commentary too!

Meat Hook

Yes that’s right, you can only hear a bloody saxophone in there! Played by none other than Jørgen Munkeby of Shining. And if you’re like us, you’ll probably be wondering how on earth that collab happened – well Friedman explains all below in this exclusive commentary.

Marty Friedman is off on tour with Gus G in May and is releasing his new album Inferno is out 26 May. Find out more here.

Full tour dates below: