Exclusive: Ghost Brigade stream their new album in full

Ghost Brigade are one of those bands that are almost cursed by their own idiosyncratic vision.

With elements of doom, death, gothic rock and all manner of abrasive melancholy colliding within their sound, the Finns have never slotted neatly into a subgenre pigeonhole… and yet they have been one of the most consistently fascinating and adventurous metal bands of the past decade. Their fourth album is as distinctive and brave as its three predecessors, but somehow heavier, darker and more melodic. Most importantly, these guys are incredible songwriters and _IV - One With The Storm, _released on November 7 via Season Of Mist Records, bulges at the seams with jaw-dropping moments of compositional sharpness.

Also, very importantly, we are streaming the album in it’s entirety, so dive into IV - One With The Storm below and give yourself to its depths. Torment never sounded so compelling.

